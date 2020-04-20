WATCH LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force hold daily briefing

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force will hold the daily briefing Monday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The White House task force holds a press conference each day to provide an update on the country’s response to COVID-19.

Watch the briefing below (or click here):

Read an update from the Associated Press below:

Boeing said it will put about 27,000 people back to work this week building passenger jets at its Seattle-area plants, with virus-slowing precautions in place, including face masks and staggered shifts. The modest reopenings come amid protesters in some states by people who say it’s time to get back to work.

Boeing is among a small number of other manufacturers around the U.S. geared up Monday to resume production amid pressure from President Donald Trump to reopen the economy and resistance from governors who warn there is not enough testing yet to keep the coronavirus from rebounding.

Elsewhere around the world, step-by-step reopenings were underway in Europe, where the crisis has begun to ebb in places like Italy, Spain and Germany. Parts of the continent are perhaps weeks ahead of the U.S. on the curve of the virus, which has killed over 160,000 people worldwide.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— Boeing and a small number of other manufacturers around the U.S. ar e gearing up to resume production this week. Doosan Bobcat, a farm equipment maker and North Dakota’s largest manufacturer, announced the return of about 2,200 workers at three factories around the state.

— About 200 people rallied in Maine’s capital demanding the state to open back up, despite officials’ insistence on a cautious approach in order to prevent another outbreak. Similar rallies have happened in New Hampshire, Michigan, Ohio and elsewhere in the country. Participants include gun rights activists, opponents of stay-at-home orders and supporters of President Donald Trump.

— Some big restaurant chains have obtained loans from the government under a small-business relief program, leading business groups to cry foul even though the loans are within the guidelines of the lending program. The Paycheck Protection Program exhausted its $350 billion in funding last week and many small businesses were unable to obtain loans they desperately need to stay afloat.

— Reports of accidental poisonings from cleaners and disinfectants are up in the U.S. this year, and researchers believe it’s related to the coronavirus epidemic. Such poisonings were up about 20 percent in the first three months of this year, compared with the same period in 2018 and 2019, according to a report Monday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

— The coronavirus has put politics on an uneasy pause. Instead, political fights among state leaders from Iowa to Pennsylvania over the handling of the pandemic’s impact are raging across this electoral heartland.