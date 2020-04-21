45ºF

President Trump says he will suspend immigration during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to protect jobs

Trump cites ‘attack from the Invisible Enemy’

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

President Donald Trump listens to Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Monday night that he would be suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Trump tweeted that he would be doing so “in light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American citizens.”

The president has referred to COVID-19 as an invisible enemy.

He said he would soon be signing an Executive Order to stop immigration.

