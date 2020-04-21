President Trump says he will suspend immigration during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to protect jobs
Trump cites ‘attack from the Invisible Enemy’
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Monday night that he would be suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Trump tweeted that he would be doing so “in light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American citizens.”
The president has referred to COVID-19 as an invisible enemy.
He said he would soon be signing an Executive Order to stop immigration.
In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020
