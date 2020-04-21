WATCH LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force hold daily briefing
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force will hold the daily briefing Tuesday afternoon.
The briefing is scheduled for 5 p.m.
The White House task force holds a press conference each day to provide an update on the country’s response to COVID-19.
Watch the briefing below (or click here):
Read an update from the Associated Press below:
- A malaria drug widely touted by President Donald Trump for treating the new coronavirus showed no benefit in a large analysis of its use in U.S. veterans hospitals. There were more deaths among those given hydroxychloroquine versus standard care, researchers reported after the study of 368 patients.
- Returning to a divisive issue at a time of national crisis, President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order “to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States” because of the coronavirus. Already, almost all visa processing by the State Department has been suspended for weeks because of the pandemic.
- A Louisiana pastor has been arrested on an assault charge after after he admitted to driving his church bus toward a man who has been protesting his decision to continue holding mass gatherings at church. Police say Tony Spell turned himself into the department and was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and improper backing. Spell already faces misdemeanor charges for holding in-person church services despite the ban on gatherings.
- A spokesman for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health says transporting bodies from a hospital to the medical examiner’s office in the back of a pickup truck is “unacceptable.” A photographer for The Philadelphia Inquirer captured images of the delivery of five or six bodies enclosed in white body bags and covered by mats in the back of the pickup truck Sunday afternoon.
- U.S. sales of existing homes cratered 8.5% in March, according to the National Association of Realtors. The decrease was the steepest since November 2015.
