WATCH LIVE: President Trump, White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force hold daily briefing

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus (COVID-19) task force will hold the daily briefing Monday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The White House task force holds a press conference each day to provide an update on the country’s response to COVID-19.

Read an update from the Associated Press below:

— Brazil is emerging as potentially the next big hot spot for the new coronavirus amid President Jair Bolsonaro’s insistence that there’s no need for the sharp restrictions that have slowed the infection’s spread in Europe and the U.S.

— The Trump administration is reviewing new federal plans designed to guide restaurants, schools, churches and others as states look to gradually lift their coronavirus restrictions.

— Stocks around the world rose as governments prepare to gradually lift restrictions they imposed on businesses to slow the sweep of the coronavirus pandemic.

— Scattered anti-government protests broke out in several parts of Lebanon amid a crash in the local currency and a surge in food prices, leading to road closures that prevented medical teams from setting out from Beirut to conduct coronavirus tests across the country.

— The historic crash in oil prices in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic is reverberating across the Middle East as crude-dependent countries scramble to offset losses from a key source of state revenue. The economies of all the Arab Gulf oil exporters are expected to contract this year.

— The spreading specter of the new coronavirus is shaking Latin America’s notoriously overcrowded, unruly prisons, threatening to turn them into an inferno.