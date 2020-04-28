VP Mike Pence commends Michigan, Detroit leaders’ responses to coronavirus (COVID-19)

DETROIT – Vice President Mike Pence commended Michigan’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Pence heads the White House coronavirus task force.

During an interview, Pence said he is especially impressed with the actions in Detroit to stop mitigate the spread of the virus.

April 27 update -- Michigan COVID-19 cases up to 38,210; Death toll now at 3,407

“We are encouraged by what we’re seeing in the numbers in the Detroit area, and that’s a tribute to the people in your community who have taken the guidelines about social distancing to heart,” he said.

When asked about what he thought about protesters who flocked to Lansing to share their discontent about the stay-at-home order, many of whom were carrying signs supporting Pence or Donald Trump, he said he doesn’t expect Americans to give up their First Amendment right. Pence add that he feels confident state leaders will make the right choices.

“We understand the desire of the people of Michigan and across the country to go back to work, and we’re going to be working very closely with your governor, with the mayor of Detroit and leaders all across this state and this nation to get America working again just as soon as we can responsibly do that,” Pence said.

Watch the full interview above.