Investigation of Wyoming toddler found dead continues

Stuffed animals and notes of condolences are seen attached to a fence Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, around a dumpster at a Cheyenne, Wyo., apartment complex where a 2-year-old boy was found dead. The toddler's body was found in a dumpster several hours after he was reported missing Friday, Feb. 19. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Police in Wyoming continued Monday to investigate the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster at an apartment complex.

Athian Rivera was found several hours after he was reported missing in Cheyenne around 1 p.m. Friday. Police still weren’t saying Monday how the boy died and if they suspected foul play.

Notes of condolence and dozens of stuffed animals were attached to a chain-link fence partially surrounding a dumpster at the apartment complex Monday. A fierce wind blew and few people were out in the area.

The Facebook account of Cheyenne resident Kassy Orona led with “RIP my perfect innocent son, Athian Emmanuel Rivera" and included several posts of mourning.

“I don’t know how I’ll ever get over this ... you’ll always be with me baby boy,” read one post by Orona's account Friday.

The post indicated Orona had two other children but didn't explain or hint at how the toddler died or got in the dumpster. Orona didn't return a Facebook message seeking comment and didn't have a listed phone number.

Police and firefighters conducted an extensive search Friday after hearing of the missing toddler. They used a reverse 911 call to tell people within a half-mile (1 kilometer) of the Lexington Hills apartment complex to be on the lookout for him.