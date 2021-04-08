Man faces charge after Chicago road rage shooting wounds boy

This April 2021 booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Jushawn Brown. Police say Brown has been charged with unlawful use of a firearm by a felon in connection with a shooting Tuesday, April 6, 2021, that wounded a 21-month-old boy who was riding in a car with him on Chicagos famed Lake Shore Drive. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

CHICAGO – A man has been charged with unlawful use of a firearm by a felon in connection with a shooting that critically wounded a 21-month-old boy who was riding in a car with him on Chicago’s famed Lake Shore Drive, police said Thursday.

Jushawn Brown, 43, of Chicago, fired shots at another vehicle "during a road rage incident” about 11 a.m. Tuesday and was arrested later that day, police said. Police have said shots were fired at the car Brown was in, which crashed after the boy was shot in the temple.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Brown had a lawyer who could comment.

No other arrests have been reported. Chicago police spokeswoman Karie James said Thursday that police were still searching for the driver of the second vehicle, but she had no other information to release on that person.

The wounded boy remained in critical condition Thursday at Lurie Children’s Hospital's pediatric intensive care unit, where he was on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma to protect his brain, said Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, the hospital's associate chief medical officer and medical director of its pediatric ICU.

Malakooti said in a statement released Thursday by the hospital that identifies the boy as Kayden Swann that doctors on Wednesday night “were successful in lifting some of the sedation medication Kayden required to protect his brain."

“We are pleased to see Kayden make some recovery as he is demonstrating some return in brain activity. While it is still very early to make any meaningful prediction about his total recovery, we are optimistic about the clinical signs we are seeing," Malakooti said in the statement.

Tuesday's shooting happened just hours after seven people were shot and wounded Monday night in a fight a few miles away, in what is shaping up to be one of the most violent years for Chicago in memory.

The shooting Tuesday was near Grant Park on the city's South Side. Police have said one driver would not let the other enter a lane of traffic. Police recovered bullet casings over about a two-block stretch of the roadway.

A woman jumped out of the car with the child and someone drove them to Northwestern Memorial Hospital before the boy was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Brown was scheduled to appear Thursday in bond court.