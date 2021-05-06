Shooting at Idaho middle school injures 3; student captured

Alela Rodriguez, left, walks with her son, Yandel Rodriguez, 12, at the high school where people were evacuated after a shooting at the nearby Rigby Middle School earlier Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rigby, Idaho. Authorities said that two students and a custodian were injured, and a male student has been taken into custody. (AP Photo/Natalie Behring)

RIGBY, Idaho – A shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school Thursday injured two students and a custodian, and a student was taken into custody, authorities said.

The victims' injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said.

Police were called to the school around 9:15 a.m. after students and staffers heard gunfire. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, and students were evacuated to a nearby high school to be reunited with their parents.

“Me and my classmate were just in class with our teacher — we were doing work — and then all of a sudden, here was a loud noise and then there were two more loud noises. Then there was screaming,” 12-year-old Iandel Rodriguez said. “Our teacher went to check it out, and he found blood.”

Iandel's mom, Adela Rodriguez, said her daughter and son were OK but “still a little shaky" from the shooting as they left the campus.

“Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School,” Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said. “What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students.”

Bonneville County sheriff's Sgt. Bryan Lovell said an investigation was underway and no additional information was immediately available. A news conference was scheduled for 4 p.m.

Rigby is a small city about 95 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Yellowstone National Park. Rigby Middle School has about 1,500 students in sixth through eighth grades, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

