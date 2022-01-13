Probe finds 'unintentional mistakes' in Petito police stop

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van she was traveling in with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. An investigation has found that Utah police made several unintentional mistakes when they stopped Petito and her boyfriend before she was killed in what became a high-profile missing person case. The independent report released Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 examines a stop by police in the tourist town of Moab on Aug. 12. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY – An investigation has found that Utah police made “several unintentional mistakes” when they stopped Gabby Petito and her boyfriend before she was killed in what became a high-profile missing person case.

The independent report released Wednesday examines a stop by police in the tourist town of Moab on Aug. 12. Officers investigated a fight between Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie but ultimately determined Petito was the aggressor. They allowed the couple to leave after requiring them to spend a night apart.

Police body camera video of a visibly upset Petito, 22, was widely viewed as the investigation unfolded and raised questions about whether a more robust police response could have prevented her death.

“Would Gabby be alive today if this case was handled differently? That is an impossible question to answer despite it being the answer many people want to know. Nobody knows and nobody will ever know the answer to that question,” wrote Capt. Brandon Ratcliffe, from the police department in Price, Utah, who prepared the report.

The officers stopped the couple during a cross-country trip, after their van was seen speeding and hit a curb near the entrance to Arches National Park. Laundrie, 23, said on the video the couple got into a minor scuffle that began when he climbed into the van with dirty feet. Petito faulted her own desire to keep the converted camper van clean, and Laundrie declined to press charges.

She was reported missing a month after the traffic stop, and her strangled body was discovered Sept. 19 on the edge of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Laundrie was the only person ever identified by law enforcement officials as a person of interest in the case. He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a swamp after returning alone to his parents’ home in Florida. Both were originally from Long Island, New York.

Utah law says police should cite an aggressor in domestic violence assaults. In this case, the officers determined Petito had been the aggressor but didn't cite anyone, finding the incident was more of a mental or emotional health break.

One officer who argued against citing her said Laundrie might bail her out of jail and then have “more control over her.”

That officer told investigators that if he had known she was in life-threatening danger he would taken his own time to follow them. “I would have done anything to stop it if I would have known that was coming ... I am devastated about it.”

The City of Moab praised the officers, saying they “showed kindness, respect and empathy in their handling of this incident.”

The 102-page report, meanwhile, faulted the officers for not issuing a citation and not talking to a 911 caller who had reported seeing the fight differently — the couple outside their van and a man slapping a girl.

Still, it found that the officers did what they thought was right at the time, and responsibility for Petito’s death lays with her killer alone.

The report recommended improved training, especially in domestic violence investigation, and that the officers involved be put on probation or have existing probation extended.

Ratcliffe wrote that while it may have been true that Petito was the aggressor in the specific fight Moab police investigated, that wasn't necessarily the tenor of their relationship.

“There have been many times in my career where someone who we know from past experience to be a long-term victim of domestic violence, gets arrested for committing an act of domestic violence against their long-term abuser,” Ratcliffe wrote. “It’s very likely Gabby was a long-term victim of domestic violence, whether that be physically, mentally, and/or emotionally.”