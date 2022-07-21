President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID, has ‘mild symptoms’

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, July 11, 2022, in Washington. Biden has signed an executive order Tuesday aimed at increasing the flow of information to families of Americans detained abroad, and at imposing sanctions on the criminals, terrorists or government officials who hold them captive. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID on Thursday, according to a press release from the White House.

Biden is completely vaccinated and has two booster doses. He has very mild symptoms, according to the statement.

He has started taking Paxlovid and will isolate at the White House. He will participate in planned meetings via phone and Zoom.

He will remain in isolation until he tests negative. Officials will provide daily updates on his condition.

Read the full statement here:

This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence.

Ad

Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work.

Out of an abundance of transparency, the White House will provide a daily update on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.

Per standard protocol for any positive case at the White House, the White House Medical Unit will inform all close contacts of the President during the day today, including any Members of Congress and any members of the press who interacted with the President during yesterday’s travel. The President’s last previous test for COVID was Tuesday, when he had a negative test result.