Hurricane Ian strengthens, shifts course slightly towards Tampa

‘Floridians are going to experience the impact of this storm for a very long time’

Kim Adams, Meteorologist

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Hurricane Ian is getting stronger while also shifting its course as it heads toward Tampa. Many have already heeded the warning to leave, with others doing everything they can to prepare for flooding, power outages, and more.

“Floridians are going to experience the impact of this storm for a very long time,” said a woman at the White House.

I-75 in Collier County, Florida, has a steady stream of traffic on the northbound lanes, which are taking people west to go north.

Hundreds of thousands are under a mandatory evacuation order, and police officers in Tampa and other cities go door to door, ensuring everyone is aware of it. There are always those people who stay and weather the storm.

