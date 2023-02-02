Dance hall 911 caller: 'He might start shooting again'

(Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A man visits a memorial outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Police dispatch calls released Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, from the night of the Monterey Park dance hall shooting that killed 11 people and wounded nine reveal the confusion and chaos in the first moments the shots rang out. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LOS ANGELES – A gunman had fired his first deadly shots outside a dance hall when Monterey Park police got a call for help from a man trying to make sense of what happened to his partner sitting in the car next to him.

“Is your girlfriend awake?” the dispatcher asked.

“I’m not sure,” the caller said.

Audio from the 911 recordings released Thursday provides a sense of the confusion and chaos that unfolded Jan. 21 at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on a night that had been full of celebration for the Lunar New Year.

Police said Huu Can Tran, 72, a onetime fixture at the ballroom who told people he was dance instructor, killed 11 people and wounded nine with a submachine gun-style semiautomatic handgun. He killed himself as police surrounded his van the next morning.

In the course of just over three minutes, dispatchers fielded 911 calls about the shooting from three men, including one who saw gunfire erupt in the dance hall and initially believed it was firecrackers.

That man, who said he saw the gunman reloading the weapon as people ran for safety, urged a dispatcher to “send police here right away.”

“He might start shooting again,” the man said in a panicked voice.

The dispatcher asked several times if anyone was hurt. The man said he didn't know.

“It happened too fast,” he said. "Everybody ran away."

The man who phoned from the car reported that he and his girlfriend left the party early and someone tried to break a car window as they were leaving. He then said the window had been shot out and his girlfriend was unconscious.

He did not identify the woman, but Mymy Nhan, 65, was identified as the only person shot in the parking lot.

A fire dispatcher pressed for details, asking if the wounded woman could speak.

“My, can you talk to me?” the caller pleaded. “No, she cannot talk.”

The dispatcher then asked if she was breathing.

“Oh, no,” the man said. “Maybe she die. I’m not sure.”

He then reported she was bleeding from the head. The dispatcher assured him police and paramedics were on their way.

Five minutes into the call, a police dispatcher, who had remained on the line after connecting the caller with the fire department, asked what kind of car the man was in and told him to wave to officers for help.

“Come here, please. Help!" the man can be heard yelling. “Right here! Right here! Right here!”

The police dispatcher then notified his peer in the fire department there are "several gunshot victims inside.”

“Inside the same car?” the fire dispatcher asked.

The police dispatcher clarified that he meant the business — the dance hall.

After this exchange, some 7 minutes into the call, the man could still be heard calling for help.

The police dispatcher told him to keep waving. Eventually, he said, “They're here. they're here.”

Nhan, an immigrant from Vietnam who was a regular at the club and loved to dance, was one of the first victims named after the massacre.

Three weeks earlier, she had lost her mother, whom she had cared for, her niece, Fonda Quan, told The Associated Press. She had gone to the club to celebrate with friends and was ready to “start the year fresh."

Associated Press journalist Kathleen Ronayne contributed from Sacramento.