Here are the winning Powerball numbers for Feb. 4, 2023; jackpot at $700 million

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. Another huge lottery jackpot will be on the line Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. This time, it's an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot drawing, which ranks at the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

The Powerball jackpot sits at $700 million for Saturday night’s drawing. Do you have a winning Powerball ticket? The cash option is around $375.7 million.

The large prize has been growing since November 19, 2022, when the last Powerball jackpot was won.

As the jackpot grows, so do the odds to actually win it. The odds of winning the Powerball at this prize is one in 292.2 million, the AP reports.

Should you win the $700 million jackpot, the take-home, one-time prize would actually be about $375.7 million. A winner would have to choose to receive the prize over a 29-year period through an annuity to get the full jackpot amount.

Here are the winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on Feb. 4, 2023: 58-2-15-19-8

Powerball: 10

Multiplier: 2x

More about Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize asn an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are before federal and jurisdictional taxes.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.