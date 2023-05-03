Jackson Mahomes, brother of Chiefs QB, arrested on battery charges

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. – Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested on battery charges, according to authorities.

He was arrested Wednesday morning, May 3, in Kansas.

Records from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office show Jackson Wayne Mahomes, 22, is facing three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery in connection with an incident on Feb. 25, 2023.

He is being held at the Johnson County Jail, pending arraignment. His bond was set at $100,000.

Jackson Mahomes is best known because of his brother’s NFL success, but he’s also a popular social media personality, with more than 1 million followers on TikTok and 258,000 on Instagram.