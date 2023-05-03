48º

Jackson Mahomes, brother of Chiefs QB, arrested on battery charges

Jackson Mahomes facing 4 charges

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Jackson Wayne Mahomes (Johnson County Sheriff's Office (Kansas))

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. – Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested on battery charges, according to authorities.

He was arrested Wednesday morning, May 3, in Kansas.

Records from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office show Jackson Wayne Mahomes, 22, is facing three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery in connection with an incident on Feb. 25, 2023.

He is being held at the Johnson County Jail, pending arraignment. His bond was set at $100,000.

Jackson Mahomes is best known because of his brother’s NFL success, but he’s also a popular social media personality, with more than 1 million followers on TikTok and 258,000 on Instagram.

Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (2023 Getty Images)

