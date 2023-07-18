Here are the winning Powerball numbers for July 17, 2023 with jackpot at $900 million

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are seen on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Powerball jackpot has officially reached $1 billion as of Tuesday, since nobody had all of the winning numbers from Monday night’s drawing (or any drawing the past several months).

The jackpot was estimated at $900 million on the night of Monday, July 17 -- which would have put the lump-sum cash option at around $465 million.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on July 17, 2023: 5, 8, 9, 17, 41

Powerball: 21

Multiplier: 4

Nobody won the jackpot on Monday, though multiple players reportedly each won $1 million after matching all five numbers.

The Powerball jackpot had risen to an estimated $1 billion as of Tuesday morning. The next drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. The one-time cash prize option for this jackpot would be about $516 million.

The latest jackpot, if won, would be the seventh-highest in U.S. history, and the third-biggest prize for Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t been won since April.

About Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize and an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a one-time lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are before federal and possible state taxes.

The overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.87. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball, courtesy of Powerball.com. (Powerball)

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.