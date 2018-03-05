227-year-old tree planted by George Washington brought down by powerful winds, estate says

Extreme winds over the weekend are believed to have toppled a 227-year-old tree planted by President George Washington on his Mount Vernon estate.

The Canadian hemlock was planted more than two centuries ago, in 1791, by the founding father and first American president. Mount Vernon announced via Facebook that the tree came down Friday, and that strong winds were to blame.

Mount Vernon was the plantation house of George Washington, located on the banks of the Potomac River in Fairfax County, Virginia. According to the estate, it is one of the nation's most visited historical sites.

The estate was closed Friday in anticipation of 60 mph winds that hit the area.

Several trees on the estate came down in the storm, but Washington's Canadian hemlock was probably the most significant, according to Rob Shenk, the senior vice president of visitor engagement at Mount Vernon.

The DC area lost a lot of #trees yesterday, but maybe none more significant than this 1791 Canadian Hemlock @MountVernon. George Washington himself likely knew this tree along his famous Bowling Green. #NorEaster2018 #dc #NBC4DC #CNNWeather #fxva #trees #1791 pic.twitter.com/SWZJ8zMVg1 — Rob Shenk (@robshenk) March 3, 2018

Mount Vernon said on Facebook that the tree was a gift from then New York Governor George Clinton. It arrived in a half whiskey barrel and was planted outside the estate's upper garden gate. It would go on to watch over George Washington's tomb.

According to NBC Washington, the storm that swept across the Northeast on Friday prompted more than 2,800 flight cancellations and left about 2 million homes without power.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.