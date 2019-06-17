25 years since the infamous O.J. Simpson police chase

LOS ANGELES - Twenty-five years ago today, the car chase that captured the attention of more than 95-million people took place.

O.J. Simpson led the police on a slow-speed chase around the Los Angeles area in the now infamous white Ford Bronco.

The car was owned by Al Cowlings, Simpson's close friend and former teammate. During the chase, Cowlings drove the car and spoke with police on his cell phone.

Simpson was charged with the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

Simpson insisted he wasn't running from police. After three hours, he returned to his home where he surrendered.

He was found not guilty but was later found liable for the deaths and ordered to pay surviving family members $33.5 million dollars.

Simpson is currently living in Las Vegas, and now he is on Twitter:

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019

