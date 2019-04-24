3 men, 2 women accused of spending years raping, abusing, starving young Louisiana girl

Tilman Carolise, Harrington Matherne, Tina Tregre, Farrel Tregre and Terri Tregre are accused of spending years abusing, raping, and starving a little girl, according to police. (Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)

NEW ORLEANS - A little girl in Louisiana allegedly endured years of beatings and rapes before she ended up in a mental health facility in Mississippi and was able to report being abused.

Now five people have been arrested on charges related to rape.

The girl is now 12 years old. Authorities testified Tuesday that the abuse began when the girl was 4 and continued until 2017.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde said the girl told them she was repeatedly raped, beaten and starved by 53-year-old Tilman Carolise, 66-year-old Harrington Matherne and 19-year-old Farrel Tregre.

The girl said 46-year-old Tina Tregre and 40-year-old Terri Tregre physically abused her and would act as lookouts outside a bedroom while the men sexually assaulted her.

The lead detective on the case testified Tuesday that Carolise raped and beat the girl repeatedly, withheld food and water from her, cut her and made her sleep in a dog kennel, according to WVUE. The detective also testified that on one occassion, Carolise told the victim they were going on a fishing trip, but once they got to a wooded area, he bound her feet and hands to a tree and raped her.

Carolise is also accused of threatening to shoot the victim if she told anyone about the abuse.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.