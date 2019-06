In California, 85 cars went up in flames after a brush fire spread to a Carmax car lot.

The fire started Monday and traveled over from the highway to the lot causing several cars to explode. About 50 firefighters responded to the blaze wearing protective masks due to hazardous materials.

Officials say it may have been started by a large rig dragging a chain.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.