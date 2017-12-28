9-year-old boy scares off carjacking suspect with pellet gun in Kokomo, Indiana

KOKOMO, Ind. - A 9-year-old boy in Kokomo, Indiana scared off a would-be carjacker from stealing his father’s truck with a pellet gun, according to NBC affiliate WTHR.

Larry Larimore was waiting inside the truck with the engine running at the One Stop Express while his father, Kevin Cooksey, ran inside to buy ibuprofen.

As soon as the carjacker opened the door to the truck, 9-year-old Larry pulled out a pellet gun and pointed it to his head.

The carjacker jumped out of the truck and entered the next vehicle, which also had its engine running.

Kyle Sparling watched as the carjacker took off with his Trail Blazer, while he bought Doritos.

Cooksey told Sparling to jump in and they chased down the suspect as officers were called.

The chase came to a close after a couple of miles when the suspect crashed Sparling’s vehicle.

