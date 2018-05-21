$90M worth of liquid meth found in semi-truck fuel tank, police say; 2 arrested in North Carolina

Two men were arrested in Linden, North Carolina on Saturday after police found that the semi-truck they were driving had $90.8 million worth of liquid methamphetamine stored in the fuel tank.

Raul Arreola, 49, of California, and Aquileo Pineda, 48, of Georgia, were arrested and each charged with three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, WTVD reports.

Authorities seized the 2009 Peterbilt that the men were driving. Investigators said there were 120 gallons of liquid meth in the driver's side fuel tank, which Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said would have been converted into 454 kilograms of crystal meth. The estimated street value would be nearly $91 million, according to officials.

Both men are being held in the Harnett County Detention Center under a $3 million bond. WTVD reports that an immigration detainer has been issued for Pineda and ICE is looking into the immigration status of Arreola.

