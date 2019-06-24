94-year-old veteran takes on new role as barista in North Carolina

DETROIT - A 94-year-old World War II veteran is taking on a new role as a barista at a North Carolina coffee shop, according to a story by WXII 12.

The man's granddaughter and her husband opened a coffee shop in Burlington, N.C. and felt that they needed a new barista. So they hired their grandfather, who is known as Sarge.

During his time in the Navy he was a machinist mate and sailed the Mediterranean. He was also sent on a special assignment to escort President Franklin D. Roosevelt to the Yalta Conference.

He plans on never retiring, but continuing his work as a barista and a freelance maintenance worker.

