Abandoned newborn rescued from dumpster in 100-degree heat, California police say

An infant was rescued Tuesday after being abandoned in a dumpster in Stockton, California, police said. (Stockton Police Department)

STOCKTON, Calif. - A newborn baby boy was rescued Tuesday after being abandoned in a dumpster as temperatures reached 100 degrees, Northern California police said.

It was about 11:45 a.m. when officers responded to a report of a baby in a dumpster, police said.

A Stockton Police Department spokesman told the Sacramento Bee that the baby boy is alive thanks to Troy Cooper who heard the baby's cries, and his building manager John Pedebone who jumped into the dumpster to rescue the infant before calling authorities.

The baby was transported to a hospital and is doing well, police said. He remains in the custody of child protective services.

Authorities said they located the 15-year-old mother near the scene and transported her to a hospital for treatment. A police spokesman said she will receive a felony citation for child abuse and neglect.

California law allows for newborns to be surrendered within 72 hours of birth, no questions asked, as long as the baby shows no signs of abuse or neglect.

