Abandoned, rotting Texas neighborhood gets another chance

A sprawling neighborhood in Texas that was abandoned shortly after being built in 2008 is getting a new life.

The 300,000 square-foot Tundra Village property near San Antonio has sat vacant for 10 years. It's fallen victim to vandalism and erosion. In fact, a lot of the home construction never was completed.

KSAT reports the neighborhood originally was built to attract local Toyota automotive workers but was abandoned after the developer was convicted of fraud.

Drone video (view below) shows the desolate state of the neighborhood. You could call it a modern-day ghost town, but no one actually ever lived there.

A new developer is working to finish construction and sell the homes.

Ten years later, the residential area is getting a second chance.

TVPA Partners, the Dallas firm that bought the property, has been trying to complete the 36 buildings that will become town homes.

All of the buildings need to be updated because a lot of the original work was done wrong or without permits.

