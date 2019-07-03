Alabama DA to decide on fetal manslaughter prosecution

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - An Alabama district attorney is expected to announce whether she'll pursue charges against a woman indicted for manslaughter after she lost her fetus when she was shot during a fight.

Marshae Jones was arrested June 26 after a grand jury concluded she "intentionally" caused the death of her fetus by "initiating" a fight with another woman.

Jones was five-months pregnant when she was shot in the stomach in a December altercation.

Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice O. Washington is expected to announce Wednesday whether she'll prosecute Jones.

Jones' attorneys filed a motion Monday asking the charges to be dismissed. They called the charges "completely unreasonable and unjust."

