Alabama man completes 5th tour of cutting grass for free in all 50 states for veterans

An Alabama man is getting some well deserved rest after traveling the country cutting the lawns of veterans in all 50 states for free, according to a story by WAFF in Huntsville, Alabama.

This isn't the first time he has completed this feat. He's done this deed five times in all 50 states. His first three trips he mowed lawns for free for the elderly, disabled, single mothers and veterans. His fourth trip he dressed as Santa Claus and gave out gifts in different homeless communities.

On this last trip, he really enjoyed hearing the stories of those who have served and thanked them for their service.

He completes his good work through his foundation which runs off of 100 percent word of mouth on social media.

He also has a 50 lawn challenge where he asks kids to mow 50 lawns in their neighborhood and in return his foundation gives them everything they need for the job. They can also work their way up to getting a free mower and weed trimmer.

