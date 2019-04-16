Alaska student disciplined after incident with boy in girls bathroom

FAIRBANKS, Alaska - Controversy is stirring following an incident between a girl and a group of boys who allegedly blocked her way.

In a report by KTUU, Rep. Tammie Wilson, R-Fairbanks, told the story Friday during a House Majority press conference after she spoke about it with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District superintendent.

"We had an incident last week to where some boys entered the girls' bathroom, and a girl kneed a boy, feeling threatened. They were blocking her way. She was suspended from school because she used too much force," Wilson said.

According to Wilson, the boys were in the bathroom due to "some kind of protest," but she believes the boys shouldn't have been in there anyway.

"If you ever feel threatened, for your safety, whatever force you think you have to give, I will stand by you and so will your community, and not for those boys who were there where they didn't belong," Wilson said.

Due to the use of force, the girl was suspended and missed her prom, while the boys were allowed to attend.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District said in a statement that it cannot comment on any specific investigation or disciplinary action but said a Title IX specialist has started an investigation.

Multiple students faced disciplinary action.

"The district does not encourage students or staff to use force against students, staff, or visitors to school facilities. Students or staff who use force against another person on school grounds could be subject to disciplinary action, depending on the facts and circumstances of the incident," a statement from the school district said.

"She did the right thing, and we should be backing her, not having her sitting at home wondering whether she made the right decision or not," Wilson said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.