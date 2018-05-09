Alleged ashes of woman who died in police custody thrown at LAPD chief during meeting

Sheila Hines-Brim throws the alleged ashes of her niece, who died in police custody in 2016, at LAPD Chief Charlie Beck on May 8, 2018. (LAPD)

Two women were arrested at the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters Tuesday morning after one of them allegedly threw the ashes of her niece at the police chief.

Video of the incident shows Sheila Hines-Brim confront LAPD Chief Charlie Beck during a meeting and throw a powdery substance on him. The substance was allegedly the ashes of her niece, Wakiesha Wilson, who died while in police custody in 2016, KNBC reports. As Hines-Brim throws the substance, she can be heard shouting, "That's Wakiesha. She's going to stay with you."

WATCH - “That’s Wakiesha! She’s gonna stay with you!” Sheila Hines-Brim, the aunt of #WakeishaWilson, was arrested after she dumped a powdery substance on #LAPD Chief Charlie Beck that may have been human ashes. Wilson died in police custody in 2016. pic.twitter.com/eargpyBEpa — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) May 9, 2018

Hines-Brim was detained along with another woman, Melina Abdullah, who is a leader of the Los Angeles arm of Black Lives Matter, according to the activist group California for Progress.

The meeting was immediately recessed and the room was cleared while investigators worked to identify the substance, KNBC reports. No injuries were reported.

Hines-Brim's niece died in LAPD custody in March 2016. Police said Wakiesha Wilson was found hanging in her jail cell, and her death was ruled as a suicide. The Los Angeles City Council agreed last December to pay nearly $300,000 in a settlement over Wilson's death.

Wilson was arrested in March 2016 after she was accused of punching a patient at a hospital that she checked herself into, according to a prosecutor report obtained by the LA Times. The report said Wilson told officers and jail staff that she had mental health problems and took antipsychotic and antidepressant medications, but she denied having suicidal thoughts.

Hines-Brim spoke with KNBC after being released from custody Tuesday evening.

"I used her ashes," she said. "So they could be with him. So he could feel her because he murdered her."

Watch KNBC's report below:

