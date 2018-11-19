Anonymous 'Santa Claus' pays for all layaway items at Vermont Walmart

DERBY, Vt. - Shoppers at a Vermont Walmart received a Christmas miracle last week after a mystery "Santa Claus" paid off the store's entire lot of layaway items.

WCAX reports that a mystery man showed up at the store in the town of Derby on Thursday and paid for everything that was on layaway.

Shopper Julie Gates told WCAX that she was in line with the man while picking up a package. "This can't be, who can afford to just pay for everyone's layaway?" Gates recalled saying. "And he said 'Santa Claus can.'"

Walmart couldn't say how much the mystery shopper spent or how many people went home with free gifts.

"There were people ahead of me that were eight, nine hundred-dollar layaways," said Gates.

One shopper was able to snap a photo of the man as he was walking away, but his identity remains unknown.

Watch WCAX's report below:

