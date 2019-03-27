Arby's manager fatally shot man who spit on her, Oklahoma police say

Deionna Young, 25, was arrested after police said she fatally shot a man who spit on her. (Tulsa County Jail)

TULSA, Okla. - An Arby's manager in Oklahoma was arrested Monday after fatally shooting a man who spit on her.

Deionna Young, 25, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Desean Tallent, 25.

Investigators said Tallent and Young got in an altercation Saturday evening at the Arby's restaurant where Young worked as a manager. According to a news release obtained by the Tulsa World newspaper, Tallent threatened Young and assaulted her by spitting on her.

Tallent reportedly returned to the location about an hour after the initial altercation, and Young got in her car and followed him as he left the restaurant. Investigators said Young fired one shot from a .45-caliber handgun, for which she did not have a license, at Tallent’s SUV before returning to work.

Tallent, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso, drove to a nearby Walmart and crashed into one of the entrances, investigators said. He later died at the hospital. The paper reported that there was a bullet hole in the driver's window of Tallent's vehicle.

Young is being held without bond at the Tulsa County Jail.

