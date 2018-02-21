Arizona police: Children were locked in rooms with no access to food or water; parents charged

Benito Gutierrez, 69, and Carol Gutierrez, 64, were arrested and charged with three counts of child abuse each. (Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Two adoptive parents in Tucson, Arizona face charges of child abuse after authorities said they kept children locked in rooms with little food or water.

Benito Gutierrez, 69, and Carol Gutierrez, 64, were arrested and charged with three counts of child abuse each. They were booked into jail Tuesday, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

According to KVOA, police said they found four children, ranging in age from six to twelve, living at a home with their adoptive parents.

Deputies discovered the children were kept in separate bedrooms locked from the outside, and given no access to food, water, light or bathroom facilities for up to twelve hours at a time on a daily basis. One bedroom only had a bucket to use as a toilet.

Police responded after one of the children escaped through a bedroom window and used a phone at a nearby Family Dollar store to alert authorities.

An investigation is ongoing.

