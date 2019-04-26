Arkansas Sunday school teacher sentenced to 16 years for shooting husband over porn habit

Patricia Hill (left) admitted to shooting her husband, Frank Hill (right), after he purchased video pornography, according to investigators. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

PINE BLUFF, Ark. - An Arkansas woman described as a churchgoer, Sunday school teacher and nurse was sentenced to 16 years in prison Wednesday after a jury found her guilty of fatally shooting her husband over his porn habit.

Patricia Hill, 69, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of her husband, Frank Hill. Patricia admitted to fatally shooting him in July of last year over his habit of purchasing and watching pornography.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman shoots husband to death over pornography purchase, Arkansas police say

On July 28, deputies responded to a call from Patricia Hill saying she had shot her husband at home. Authorities said they arrived and found Patricia standing in the front yard; her husband was found on the floor of a utility shed suffering from at least two gunshots to the leg and head. Frank Hill was pronounced dead a short time later, according to deputies.

Patricia Hill told 911 dispatchers that she had been arguing with her husband.

Listen to the 911 call below, obtained by KARK:

Hill testified Tuesday that she had found pornography in her husband's possession before they married 17 years ago, and several times throughout their marriage, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. She described pornography as "adultery with pictures."

"I told him that was something I could not tolerate," Hill told the jury. "I thought after we got married that it would go away."

Hill's attorney, Bill James, said that his client flew into a rage after finding a $30 charge for a pornography subscription on their cable bill in July of last year. Hill had reportedly discovered the same subscription a month earlier and canceled it.

Dr. James Moneypenny, a Little Rock psychologist, said that Hill was suffering from an acute dissociative reaction after discovering the pornography, and was incapable of knowing right from wrong when she shot her husband.

"Her mind was empty," Moneypenny testified. "There was nothing going through it. She was overwhelmed."

Hill said her husband spent most of his time in a shed behind their house, which she described as his "man cave."

"He was sitting out in the shed drinking beer and watching TV, football or whatever he was doing out there," Hill told the jury. "He had his pee bucket out there."

Hill said that when she discovered the subscription, she confronted her husband in the shed and found him watching pornography, which he quickly turned off. She said she didn't remeber retrieving a .22 caliber from the house, according to a report from KATV.

The prosecuting attorney testified that although Hill was under the stress of a bad marriage, she was fully conscious of her actions.

Hill will be eligible to apply for parole in three years, officials said.

BREAKING: Jury finds Patricia Hill guilty of 2nd degree murder—she was facing capital murder which automatically carried a life sentence. Now the jury is working on her sentence. #arnews @KATVNews MORE: https://t.co/8eWb0oJkSz https://t.co/okedkvKwh2 — Marine Glisovic KATV (@KATVMarine) April 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.