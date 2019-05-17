Arkansas woman who posed as deputy, released boyfriend from jail gets 15 years in prison

Maxine Feldstein, 30, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for posing as a sheriff's deputy and tricking jail officials into releasing her boyfriend, Nicholas Lowe. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - An Arkansas woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for posing as a sheriff's deputy and using false paperwork to convince jail officials to release her boyfriend.

Maxine Feldstein, 30, pleaded guilty to forgery, third-degree escape and second-degree criminal impersonation, officials said.

Feldstein went to the Washington County Detention Center in July 2018 and fooled jailers into releasing her boyfriend, Nicholas Lowe, who was set to be extradited to Ventura County, California, according to court documents obtained by KTHV.

While in jail, Lowe reportedly told Feldstein to pose as a Ventura County sheriff's deputy so that jailers would release him to her. He instructed her to tell jail officials that Ventura County was “having issues with overcrowding and all low-priority extraditions have been suspended," documents said.

Feldstein had just bonded out of jail earlier in the day when she called the jail and identified herself as deputy "L. Kershaw." She also provided forged papers releasing Washington County's hold on her boyfriend, according to documents.

Jail staff reportedly learned of the ruse two days later when a real Ventura County deputy called to say he was on his way to pick up Lowe. Investigators said they learned of the plan by reviewing jail video of when Feldstein visited Lowe.

Lowe pleaded guilty in February to escaping jail, but received no jail time due to time already served, with five years of parole.

