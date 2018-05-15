Asteroid set to narrowly miss Earth Tuesday

An asteroid is set to safely pass Earth at about half the moon's distance Tuesday.

Asteroid 2010 WC9 will reach a minimum distance of 126,419 miles from Earth at 6:15 p.m. (EDT), reports EarthSky. The asteroid is estimated to be the size of the Statue of Liberty, making it one of the closest observed approaches of an asteroid of this size.

Click in for information about viewing online.

2010 WC9 was first observed eight years ago by the Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona. Astronomers said they watched it from November 30, 2010 until December 10, 2010 when it became too faint to see.

On May 8 of this year, astronomers said they observed an asteroid that they recognized as 2010 WC9, making its return.

Astronomers were able to track the asteroid's orbit and they say there is no danger of collision.

Northolt Branch Observatories in London published a livestream of the encounter as the asteroid passed over Europe on Tuesday morning.

