Atlanta woman becomes country's first living HIV positive organ donor

ATLANTA - Nina Martinez has fought hard to make history as she becomes the first living HIV positive organ donor.

"I just wanted to be just like anybody else," Martinez told FOX 5. "I think, in 2019, this is going to blow a lot of people's minds. Because I'm sitting here today, as someone living for 35 years with HIV, and I'm about to donate this organ."

Martinez, 36 acquired HIV from a blood transfusion in the early '80s before there was a test to screen the blood supply for HIV.

"That blood saved my life," Martinez said. "I needed that blood, and somebody needs this kidney. So for me, personally, it does come full circle, to be able to donate an organ."

Until 2013, when the HOPE act passed, it was illegal for someone with HIV to register as an organ donor. By December 2018, the United Network for Organ Sharing said 100 transplants had been performed and all of the donors were deceased.

"I wanted to make a difference while I was alive," Martinez said. "I wanted to be a living kidney donor."

After three and a half years of trying, Martinez was able to donate a kidney to a stranger at St. Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore.

Martinez's blood had to be below detectable levels in order for the donation to take place. In addition to her blood being tested, she had to have a kidney biopsy.

But Martinez said that this is a big step toward changing opinions about HIV.

"I think for me, first and foremost, it's the chance of showing people that I am just as normal as you," Martinez said. "And I don't think there is any better way or more powerful way than to donate an organ."

