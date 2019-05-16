Audience member calls 911 over joke about 'Middle East' at Florida comedy club

NAPLES, Fla. - An audience member at a Florida comedy club called 911 after a comedian made a joke about the Middle East, according to a report from WBBH.

Comedian Ahmed Ahmed, who is of Egyptian descent, was performing Saturday at the Off The Hook Comedy Club when he began a joke by asking audience members to "clap if you're from the Middle East." Ahmed then stated, "Alright, we've got a handful of us in here, but hey, it only takes one of us."

In a video posted to the comedy club's Facebook page, the audience can be heard laughing at the joke.

Watch the video below. [WARNING: Explicit language]

However, the joke prompted one audience member to call 911.

Audio of the call was released Tuesday by the Collier County Sheriff's Office. The caller is heard telling the operator that people at the show were claiming to be from Iraq, Iran and Pakistan before alleging that Ahmed stated, "We could start our own little terrorist organization."

"There's another show at seven o'clock. I don't know if he's going to say it again," the caller continued. "I just thought it was terrible. My wife and I looked at each other and we felt very uncomfortable."

The caller also told the operator that "there were about 25, you know, Muslims there."

Listen to the 911 call below:

"I don't know if it's fear, or racism, or ignorance, or Islamophobia, or whatever you want to call it," Ahmed told WBBH. "It's unfortunate that somebody was very adamant about making a point to make a 911 call."

Deputies showed up at the club before Ahmed's Sunday night set to speak with him and the owner. He recorded the interaction in a video posted to Twitter.

"After all 20-some-odd years of having a comedy, club, we've never had someone call the police on anybody's set before," said the club owner. "We're all curious as to how we're supposed to be handling this."

"Don't change your set. Don't change your jokes," one deputy told the comedian.

Watch WBBH's report below:

