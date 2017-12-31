National

1 deputy dead after multiple sheriff's deputies shot in Colorado

5 deputies shot, shooter believed to be dead

By Amber Ainsworth
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. - One deputy is dead after five deputies were shot while responding to a call in Colorado Sunday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance south of Denver when shots were fired.

The same person shot all five of the deputies, as well as two civilians. The shooter was shot and is believed to be dead, police said.

