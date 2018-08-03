Babysitters forced children to lie on bed of nails, drink their own urine, Pennsylvania police say

Shyann Hills and Jayako Frye are accused of torturing two children left in their care over a period of six days. (Pennsylvania State Police)

TOWANDA, Pa. - A pair of babysitters in Pennsylvania were arrested Wednesday after police said they tortured two children left in their care.

Shyann Hills and Jayako Frye were watching a 7 year old and a 9 year old for six days, WNEP reports. Pennsylvania State Police said that during that time, the couple tied the kids up and wouldn't allow them to eat, sleep, or use the bathroom. Instead, the children were forced to drink their own urine.

#BREAKING: State troopers in Towanda arrested Shyann Hills and Jakayo Frye this afternoon. According to police, the couple forced a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old to drink their own urine. This is their trailer off Crimson Maple Drive in Rome. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/fpOCduf8bM — Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) August 1, 2018

Troopers said the babysitters forced the children to lie in a planking position with sharp nails underneath them, so if the kids went down, they would fall onto the nails. The couple is also accused of using a belt to tie one of the kids to a dog cage, and forcing other children to hit them while they were restrained.

The children required hospitalization, but are expected to recover physically, according to a report from PennLive. There is no word on the childrens' emotional recovery.

Hills and Frye have been charged with numerous counts of assault and child endangerment.

Hills and Frye were taken to the Bradford County jail. Hills's bail was set at $500,000 and Frye's at $750,000, WNEP reports.

