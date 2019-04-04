Body found at storage facility during search for missing New York teacher

NEW YORK - Law enforcement searching for a missing teacher in New York found a body on Thursday, NBC News reports.

Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was last seen at her Staten Island home Saturday night and was reported missing Monday, according to reports in New York.

Human remains were found Thursday by police at a storage facility on Staten Island, but officials have not said there is a connection between the remains and Cammarata's disappearance. New York police are working to indentify the body.

NBC New York reports her husband, Michael Cammarata, was charged with assault, harassment and stalking on Tuesday in connection to a domestic incident between the two that took place on Monday.

