BODYCAM released in Colorado shooting that resulted in death of young deputy

By Brian Newlin

Bodycam footage has been released in last week’s ambush shooting in Colorado that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old deputy.

On New Year’s Eve, 37-year-old Matthew Riehl shot five deputies responding to a complaint at his apartment in the Denver suburb of Highlands Ranch. Zackari Parrish, a 29-year-old father of two was killed.

Two civilians were also shot. Riehl was later shot and killed by police, authorities said.

Watch the video above. [WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT]

 

