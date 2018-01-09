BODYCAM released in Colorado shooting that resulted in death of young deputy

Bodycam footage has been released in last week’s ambush shooting in Colorado that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old deputy.

On New Year’s Eve, 37-year-old Matthew Riehl shot five deputies responding to a complaint at his apartment in the Denver suburb of Highlands Ranch. Zackari Parrish, a 29-year-old father of two was killed.

Two civilians were also shot. Riehl was later shot and killed by police, authorities said.

Watch the video above. [WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT]

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.