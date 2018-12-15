BREAKING: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration at end of year

DETROIT - On Saturday morning President Donald Trump announced Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will be leaving the administration at the end of the year after serving for nearly two years. The president made the announcement on Twitter.

Secretary of the Interior @RyanZinke will be leaving the Administration at the end of the year after having served for a period of almost two years. Ryan has accomplished much during his tenure and I want to thank him for his service to our Nation....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2018

