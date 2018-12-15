National

BREAKING: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to leave Trump administration at end of year

By Natasha Dado
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

DETROIT - On Saturday morning President Donald Trump announced Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will be leaving the administration at the end of the year after serving for nearly two years. The president made the announcement on Twitter.    

 

