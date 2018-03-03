California man faces life in prison after kidnapping, killing infant

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Anthony Ray McCall, 32, a native of Oceanside, California, was convicted Friday of kidnapping and killing an infant and shooting the baby's parents. He now faces life in prison.

The Southern Californian kidnaped the three-week old — Eliza De La Cruz — at a home in Long Beach on Jan. 3, 2015 after McCall's friend followed the mother, Jacqueline Honorato, home from a bus stop, prosecutors told the Associated Press.

He also shot Honorato and the baby's father and uncle with "a gun using a silencer made from potatoes," according to local authorities. The three survived the gunshots.

According to prosecutors, McCall kidnaped the infant because his friend "needed a newborn after falsely telling her married boyfriend that she'd have twins."

Prosecutors said once the kidnapping was widespread news the following day, the three-week-old was found tied up in a plastic trash bag in a San Diego County bin, dying from asphyxiation.

“I couldn't do anything to stop him,” Honorato said while testifying earlier this week.

A friend of McCall's Giseleangelique Rene D’Milian, pled no contest in January to murder and attempted murder, and faces up to 25 years in state prison. Todd Boudreaux, a third defendant in the case, pled guilty to being an accessory after the fact and now awaits sentencing.