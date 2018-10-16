California teen allegedly gave classmates cookies containing grandmother's ashes

DAVIS, Calif. - Officers in California are investigating after a high school student allegedly gave cookies to her classmates containing the cremated remains of her late grandmother.

Police said at least nine students ate the sugar cookies that may have contained human ashes. Investigators said they are trying to confirm that two students were involved in baking the cookies, reports KVOR.

"This is a weird one," said Davis Police Lieutenant Paul Doroshov. "I have not heard of anyone getting sick or anybody being harmed as far as physically or physiologically by this."

The evidence so far comes from student testimony, authorities said. The cookies have not yet been tested.

A student at Da Vinci Charter Academy High School in Davis spoke to KTXL about the alleged tainted cookies. "This girl is going around telling everyone, basically at this point, that she had brought in these cookies to school with human ashes in them," he told reporters.

The school released this statement Monday:

While we cannot comment on confidential student matters, I can tell you that the physical and social-emotional safety of our students is our first priority. We take all allegations of wrongdoing seriously and we conduct thorough investigations and involve the police when appropriate. When wrongdoing is found to have occurred, disciplinary measures are applied and at the same time measures are taken to repair the harm within the community. This case has been particularly challenging and we have responded appropriately and in the most respectful and dignified way possible.

Authorities are working to determine exactly what crime could be charged.

