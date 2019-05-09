California woman accused of trying to drown baby in McDonald's toilet gets probation, no jail time

Sarah Jane Lockner, 27, recieved no jail time after being accused of trying to drown her newborn baby in a McDonald's toilet in 2017. (San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office)

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. - A California woman who was accused of trying to drown a baby she had just given birth to in a McDonald's restroom will not serve jail time, according to court documents.

Sarah Jane Lockner, 27, was sentenced by Judge Stephanie Garratt on Friday to four years supervised probation and one year in county jail with credit for time served, reports The Mercury News. She was also ordered to complete parenting classes.

Lockner was initially charged with attempted murder, but took a plea deal in January in which she pleaded no contest to felony child endangerment.

The alleged drowning attempt occurred while Lockner was employed as a McDonald's cashier. During her shift on September 4, 2017, she had gone to the bathroom multiple times complaining of stomach pains, according to prosecutors.

Coworkers reportedly noticed Lockner trailing blood, which she said was because of a "heavy period." A coworker later checked on Lockner in the bathroom, and looked over the stall to see her holding a newborn baby facedown in the toilet bowl, prosecutors said.

Police were called and found that the baby boy had no pulse and was not breathing, according to prosecutors. He was rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma, but has since recovered, The Mercury News reports.

District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said the child is now being cared for by the father's aunt and is meeting all his milestones.

Prosecutors said Lockner had delivered a baby at home about five years ago. She reportedly said she didn't know she was pregnant before either birth.