Car crushed in Pennsylvania after truck driver claims she choked on coffee and blacked out

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A small car was crushed between a box truck and an SUV Tuesday morning after the truck driver claimed she choked on coffee, causing her to black out and crash, according to a report from WGAL. There were no serious injuries reported.

The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. when a box truck rear-ended a small car, causing it to go underneath an SUV in front of it. A reporter at the scene said the driver of the small car was able to get out and walk around.

The driver of the SUV, Vern Fillman, told WGAL that he initially didn't realize there was a car underneath him.

"I was like, 'Man, this has gotta stop sometime.' And then when it stopped and then I jumped out, that's when I realized there was a car under me," Fillman said. "Yeah, it's a mess. That's not the way I wanted to start my Tuesday morning."

Fillman said the truck driver told him she choked on coffee while driving and blacked out, and did not remember causing the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.