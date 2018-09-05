Catholic priests caught performing sex act in parked car on public street, Miami Beach police say

Rev. Diego Berrio, 39, and Rev. Edwin Giraldo-Cortez, 30, were arrested and charged after Miami Beach police said they were caught performing a sex act in public. (Miami Beach Police Department)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - A pair of Chicago-area Catholic priests were arrested in Miami Beach on Monday after police said they were caught having oral sex in a parked car.

Rev. Diego Berrio, 39, and Rev. Edwin Giraldo-Cortez, 30, were charged with lewd and lascivious behavior. Giraldo-Cortez also received an indecent exposure charge.

Police responded to a call about 3 p.m. of two men performing a sexual act in a parked car on Ocean Drive, according to an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald. An officer wrote in the report that he approached the vehicle on foot and observed Berrio, in the passenger seat, performing oral sex on Giraldo-Cortez, who was in the driver's seat.

The responding officer said he had to tap on the window to get the attention of the men.

Police said there were no tints on the window, and the act was taking place in full view of the public passing by on the sidewalk.

Berrio and Giraldo-Cortez were arrested without incident, according to police. The men told officers they were priests, and gave an address for the Mission of San Juan Diego in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

A spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Chicago confirmed to WPLG that Berrio was a priest with the Mission of San Juan Diego, and Giraldo-Cortez is from Soacha, Colombia, and served at the St. Aloysius Parish for about a month.

The men will no longer be allowed to minister for the Archdiocese of Chicago, according to the spokeswoman.

Berrio was released on Tuesday afternoon, while Giraldo-Cortez remains in custody, according to WPLG.

