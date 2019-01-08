CEO of Arizona nursing facility resigns after woman in vegetative state gives birth

Bill Timmons, the CEO of Hacienda Healthcare in Phoenix, Arizona, resigned Monday after a patient in a vegetative state gave birth at his facility. (KPNX)

PHOENIX - The CEO of an Arizona nursing facility has resigned after a woman who has been in a vegetative state for years gave birth last month.

Bill Timmons announced his resignation as CEO of Hacienda Healthcare, the facility said in a press release Monday.

A patient who had been in care at the facility for more than 10 years gave birth on December 29, a source told KPNX. Employees did not know that the patient was pregnant.

The woman who requires 24-hour care is non-verbal and cannot move on her own, reports KPNX. The source said that staff only found out she was pregnant on the day she gave birth. The patient reportedly started moaning, and then when a nurse came in, she was crowning.

Phoenix police are now conducting a sexual assault investigation.

Gary Orman, executive vice president of the Hacienda Board of Directors, released a statement following Timmons's resignation saying that Hacienda “will accept nothing less than a full accounting of this absolutely horrifying situation, an unprecedented case that has devastated everyone involved, from the victim and her family to Hacienda staff at every level of our organization.”

Orman added that the facility will be cooperating with police and investigators in every way possible.

