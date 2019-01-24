City of Milwaukee writes $168,000 worth of parking tickets during weekend snowstorm

MILWAUKEE - The newest numbers out shows thousands of drivers ended up with parking tickets after the latest snow storm in Milwaukee. The city cashed in by writing $168,000 worth of tickets to people who ignored the alternate side parking rules.

Those rules were in effect for just 14 hours during Saturday night and Sunday morning and again Sunday night to Monday morning. It means workers were writing 300 tickets an hour during that time period.

Riverwest resident Michael Lerret he feels lucky to have missed out on a ticket. He said he tries to follow the rules but there are not always a lot of options.

"When I get home at night I get home late and I kind of have to pick where I park. So it's kind of maybe you do, maybe you don't," said Michael Lerret to WTMJ-TV Milwaukee. "Sometimes there is no where else to park."

Drivers, all the mounds of snow, plus the parked in cars makes it a little dangerous.

"Some of those one ways, cars are parked on both sides and you gotta try to slide through those cars," said Bryan Smith working on Milwaukee's north side.

The Department of Public Works issued this statement to drivers on the tickets.

"Parked vehicles should not impede the flow of traffic in the travel lane. This includes both the streetcar route and other city roadways. If a vehicle cannot be properly parked flush to the curb and out of the flow of traffic, whether due to snow or otherwise, then we discourage individuals fromm parking in that particular spot. The City's priority is to ensure safe conditions on the roadways for all users, and reserves the right to ticket and/ or tow when an improperly parked vehicle disrupts the flow of traffic."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.