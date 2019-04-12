ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, April 12, 2019

Mother, son arrested for chaotic scene at Walmart

A mother and son were arrested at a Wisconsin Walmart on Wednesday night after officers responded to a chaotic scene involving an unleashed dog, karate, and shoplifting, police said.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

Washington: A 20-month-old boy fell six stories from a window Wednesday night and survived when a parked car cushioned his fall, according to police in Redmond, Washington. Read more.

A 20-month-old boy fell six stories from a window Wednesday night and survived when a parked car cushioned his fall, according to police in Redmond, Washington. Read more. Louisiana: The suspect in arson fires at three historically black Louisiana churches is a law enforcement officer's son. Read more.

The suspect in arson fires at three historically black Louisiana churches is a law enforcement officer's son. Read more. Chicago: A father has filed a federal lawsuit after a newly-released surveillance video shows Chicago police officers dragging his daughter down the stairs and punching her multiple times at a city high school. Read more.

A father has filed a federal lawsuit after a newly-released surveillance video shows Chicago police officers dragging his daughter down the stairs and punching her multiple times at a city high school. Read more. Arizona: State lawmakers voted to repeal a decades-old law that prevented LGBTQ students from receiving medically accurate information in health education classes at school. Read more.

State lawmakers voted to repeal a decades-old law that prevented LGBTQ students from receiving medically accurate information in health education classes at school. Read more. West Virginia: A West Virginia woman had a knife sticking out of the back her head when she told authorities that she was stabbed by her daughter's boyfriend. Read more.

Test guru in admissions scam set to plead guilty

The standardized test-taking savant who was paid off to pose as high school students and ace SATs and ACTs is expected to plead guilty Friday afternoon, federal court records show.

Read about it here.

Herbal supplement kratom is tied to more US deaths

U.S. health officials say overdose deaths involving the herbal supplement kratom are more common than previously reported.

Read about it here.

POLITICS headlines:

Disney's new streaming service to debut late this year

Disney raised the curtain on a hotly anticipated video steaming service that’s aiming to topple industry pioneer Netflix, once a valuable ally of the Magic Kingdom.

Read about it here.

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.