ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, April 19, 2019

Police: Two 14-year-old girls drew up plans to kill 9
Two 14-year-old girls in Florida have been arrested after a teacher discovered their plans to kill nine people, sheriff's reports say.
Around the country:
- California: David and Louise Turpin are to be sentenced after they pleaded guilty to horrific acts against 12 of their 13 children, including torture. Read more.
- Chicago: Authorities say that more than 100 missing vehicles, including 50 Mercedes-Benz, may have been fraudulently rented through a mobile app in Chicago. Read more.
- New Mexico: A militia group near the US-Mexico border detained hundreds of people this week, New Mexico's attorney general told CNN. Read more.
- Hawaii: Researchers dispatched a drone into the Hawaiian skies to observe an extremely biodiverse area on a remote part of Kauai's Kalalau Valley. The scientists soon realized they had rediscovered a flower species that was thought to be extinct. Read more.
Hurricane Michael upgraded to Category 5
Hurricane Michael, which barreled into the Florida Panhandle in October, has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm, scientists at the National Hurricane Center said Friday.
Fiat Chrysler recalls more than 300K cars
Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 300,000 vehicles in North America because a transmission problem could cause them to roll away unexpectedly.
Facebook perfects the art of the news dump
On the Thursday before a major holiday weekend, and an hour before the much-anticipated Mueller report was released to the public, Facebook updated a month-old blog post titled "Keeping Passwords Secure" with a few lines of italicized text.
POLITICS headlines:
- Mueller report proves some ‘fake news' scoops were very real
- DOJ to allow Hill leadership to see less redacted Mueller report
- Report reveals Trump's profane reaction to Mueller appointment
- Trump couldn't recall, remember or recollect on 30 questions
- Mueller investigated rumored compromising tapes of Trump in Moscow
- Report: Sanders admits to providing baseless Comey info to media
ENTERTAINMENT headlines:
- National Enquirer reportedly sold for $100 million
- Netflix to open production hub in New York City
- Rapper Kodak Black arrested
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.