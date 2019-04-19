ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, April 19, 2019

Police: Two 14-year-old girls drew up plans to kill 9

Two 14-year-old girls in Florida have been arrested after a teacher discovered their plans to kill nine people, sheriff's reports say.

California: David and Louise Turpin are to be sentenced after they pleaded guilty to horrific acts against 12 of their 13 children, including torture. Read more.

Authorities say that more than 100 missing vehicles, including 50 Mercedes-Benz, may have been fraudulently rented through a mobile app in Chicago. Read more. New Mexico: A militia group near the US-Mexico border detained hundreds of people this week, New Mexico's attorney general told CNN. Read more.

A militia group near the US-Mexico border detained hundreds of people this week, New Mexico's attorney general told CNN. Read more. Hawaii: Researchers dispatched a drone into the Hawaiian skies to observe an extremely biodiverse area on a remote part of Kauai's Kalalau Valley. The scientists soon realized they had rediscovered a flower species that was thought to be extinct. Read more.

Hurricane Michael upgraded to Category 5

Hurricane Michael, which barreled into the Florida Panhandle in October, has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm, scientists at the National Hurricane Center said Friday.

Fiat Chrysler recalls more than 300K cars

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 300,000 vehicles in North America because a transmission problem could cause them to roll away unexpectedly.

Facebook perfects the art of the news dump

On the Thursday before a major holiday weekend, and an hour before the much-anticipated Mueller report was released to the public, Facebook updated a month-old blog post titled "Keeping Passwords Secure" with a few lines of italicized text.

